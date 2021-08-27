Ontrak (OTRK) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Ontrak (NASDAQ: OTRK):

8/20/2021 – Ontrak was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $58.00.

8/20/2021 – Ontrak had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $35.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/19/2021 – Ontrak was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $35.00.

8/19/2021 – Ontrak was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/17/2021 – Ontrak was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ontrak, Inc. is an AI and telehealth enabled, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company. The company’s Predict-Recommend-Engage(TM) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends effective care pathways. Ontrak, Inc., formerly known as Catasys Inc., is based in United States. “

8/12/2021 – Ontrak was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ontrak, Inc. is an AI and telehealth enabled, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company. The company’s Predict-Recommend-Engage(TM) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends effective care pathways. Ontrak, Inc., formerly known as Catasys Inc., is based in United States. “

8/6/2021 – Ontrak had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $40.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:OTRK opened at $10.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Ontrak, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $99.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.88. The company has a market cap of $204.55 million, a P/E ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 2.21.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.21. Ontrak had a negative return on equity of 24.37% and a negative net margin of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $26.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.01 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ontrak, Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 22,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $871,472.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $353,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 394,987 shares of company stock worth $11,064,817. Corporate insiders own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.97% of the company’s stock.

Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.

