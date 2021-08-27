Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Morningstar in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Morningstar in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Morningstar in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Joseph D. Mansueto sold 12,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.61, for a total value of $2,851,910.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,605,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,346,425,715.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.80, for a total transaction of $2,013,487.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 18,605,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,331,355,278.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 276,252 shares of company stock worth $69,481,046. Company insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MORN opened at $262.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $255.20. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.53 and a 1-year high of $270.08.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

