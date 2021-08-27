Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,338 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,338 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $2,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 116.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 27.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $186.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $159.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.66. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.76 and a 52 week high of $204.41.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 60.81% and a net margin of 11.97%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.18.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.68, for a total value of $191,156.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,543,749.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.26, for a total value of $2,463,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,903,709.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,607 shares of company stock valued at $17,355,134 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

