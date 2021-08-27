Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 881 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.7% in the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 1,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 12.5% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.3% in the second quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 1,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO A William Stein sold 121,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total value of $19,376,106.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,143.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matt Mercier sold 205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total transaction of $33,261.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,774.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 299,212 shares of company stock valued at $47,679,186. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $158.86 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.65 and a 1 year high of $164.25. The company has a market capitalization of $44.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.75, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.69.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. Analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 74.60%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.69.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

