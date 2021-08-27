Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 1,530 Shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 7.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 82.8% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 25,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 11,506 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the second quarter valued at about $1,251,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 4.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 20,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 5.5% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 813,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,409,000 after purchasing an additional 42,099 shares in the last quarter.

Get Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust alerts:

CPZ opened at 20.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 20.30. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of 13.79 and a fifty-two week high of 21.63.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.