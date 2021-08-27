Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 3,007 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IJK opened at $81.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.72. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $56.76 and a one year high of $83.86.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.