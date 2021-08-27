Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Stake in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,908 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $2,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 1,207.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. Prairiewood Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Sasco Capital Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

In other news, insider Roger Mack Hinson sold 8,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $284,647.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MD has been the topic of several recent research reports. upped their price target on MEDNAX from $22.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on MEDNAX from $17.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on MEDNAX in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.67.

NYSE MD opened at $33.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.77. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -52.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.47 and a 1-year high of $34.19.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.12 million. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 12.13% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MEDNAX Profile

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD).

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.