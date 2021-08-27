Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Takes Position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $314,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175 shares during the period. Monticello Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. McAdam LLC lifted its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 6,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $849,000.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF stock opened at $43.46 on Friday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $42.04 and a twelve month high of $44.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.83.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

