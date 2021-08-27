Oppenheimer Weighs in on Intuit Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:INTU)

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Intuit in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger expects that the software maker will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $584.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Intuit’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $7.03 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on INTU. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $540.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $541.52.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $552.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $516.58. Intuit has a 52 week low of $295.37 and a 52 week high of $582.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $151.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.85, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.03.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in Intuit by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 972 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Intuit by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 426 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total value of $531,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,614.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $316,054.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

