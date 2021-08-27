Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) Short Interest Up 164.4% in August

Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 47,600 shares, a growth of 164.4% from the July 29th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 175,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Opsens stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.02. 9,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,987. Opsens has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $2.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.92.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Opsens in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Opsens, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, supply, and installation of fiber optic systems for measuring pressure and temperature. It operates through the Medical and Industrial business segments. The Medical segment focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve in interventional cardiology.

