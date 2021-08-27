Orbimed Advisors Llc Sells 7,082 Shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Stock

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 7,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $243,195.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Orbimed Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 7,094 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $241,621.64.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 17,398 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $593,619.76.

NASDAQ:RPTX opened at $32.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.93 and a beta of -0.35. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.76 and a 52-week high of $46.44.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.10). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RPTX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Repare Therapeutics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,722,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,240,000 after purchasing an additional 750,207 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Repare Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,775,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,526,000 after acquiring an additional 7,220 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC boosted its position in Repare Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,665,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,804,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Repare Therapeutics by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,027,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,207,000 after acquiring an additional 668,571 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Repare Therapeutics by 2,044.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,176,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,157 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

