Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Major Shareholder Thrive Partners Vii Growth Gp, Buys 204,811 Shares

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) major shareholder Thrive Partners Vii Growth Gp, acquired 204,811 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.74 per share, for a total transaction of $2,814,103.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Thrive Partners Vii Growth Gp, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 24th, Thrive Partners Vii Growth Gp, purchased 1,074,342 shares of Oscar Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $13,633,399.98.

On Friday, August 20th, Thrive Partners Vii Growth Gp, bought 68,042 shares of Oscar Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $912,443.22.

Shares of Oscar Health stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.05. 1,483,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,253. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.06 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.87.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $529.28 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSCR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Oscar Health by 155.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Oscar Health in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Oscar Health by 3,837.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,564 shares during the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

