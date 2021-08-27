Oscar Health, Inc.’s (NYSE:OSCR) Lock-Up Period Will End on August 30th

Oscar Health’s (NYSE:OSCR) lock-up period will end on Monday, August 30th. Oscar Health had issued 37,041,026 shares in its public offering on March 3rd. The total size of the offering was $1,444,600,014 based on an initial share price of $39.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OSCR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Shares of NYSE OSCR opened at $13.65 on Friday. Oscar Health has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.07.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $529.28 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oscar Health will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Joshua Kushner bought 125,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.01 per share, with a total value of $1,637,959.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Thrive Partners Vii Growth Gp, purchased 1,074,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.69 per share, for a total transaction of $13,633,399.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,336,826 shares of company stock valued at $17,102,950.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the first quarter valued at $2,801,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the first quarter worth about $1,075,000. Scge Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the first quarter worth about $1,075,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the first quarter worth about $68,378,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the first quarter worth about $5,376,000. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

