OTR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OTRA) Short Interest Up 400.0% in August

OTR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OTRA) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the July 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OTRA. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in OTR Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in OTR Acquisition by 6.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 486,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 30,548 shares during the period. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new stake in OTR Acquisition in the second quarter worth $9,949,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OTR Acquisition in the second quarter worth $130,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC lifted its stake in OTR Acquisition by 81.1% in the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 142,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 63,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTR Acquisition stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.03. OTR Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $10.50.

OTR Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

