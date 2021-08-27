Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.40 (OTCBB:OTTW)

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCBB:OTTW) announced a dividend on Friday, August 27th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.
Ottawa Bancorp has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $13.98.
Ottawa Bancorp Company Profile
Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?
Receive News & Ratings for Ottawa Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ottawa Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.