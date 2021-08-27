Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.56% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Outokumpu Oyj is engages in the manufacturing of stainless steel. Its business area consists of Stainless Coil EMEA, Stainless Coil Americas, Stainless APAC and High Performance Stainless and Alloy. The company operates primarily in Europe, Middle East and Africa, Americas and Asia-Pacific. Outokumpu Oyj is headquartered in Espoo, Finland. “

Get Outokumpu Oyj alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Outokumpu Oyj presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

OTCMKTS OUTKY opened at $3.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.37 and a beta of 0.97. Outokumpu Oyj has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $3.63.

Outokumpu Oyj Company Profile

Outokumpu Oyj engages in the manufacture of stainless steel. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Long Products, and Other Operations. The Europe segment consists of coil and plate business as well as ferrochrome production. The America segment involves in producing of standard austenitic and ferritic grades as well as tailored products.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Outokumpu Oyj (OUTKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Outokumpu Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outokumpu Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.