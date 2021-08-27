Oxbow Advisors LLC Acquires 1,134 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.3% of Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $12,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,016,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,833,978,000 after buying an additional 5,193,990 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,789,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,283,280,000 after buying an additional 2,666,433 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 316.9% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,934,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $202,695,000 after buying an additional 1,470,277 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,136,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,795,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 21,167.7% in the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 709,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,560,000 after purchasing an additional 705,942 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX opened at $98.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.65. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $113.11. The stock has a market cap of $189.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.99, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.59) EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.70.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

