Oxbow Advisors LLC Has $1.61 Million Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Oxbow Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,845 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTR. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Ventas by 474.7% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ventas in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Ventas in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Ventas in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ventas in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $1,023,463.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,994,510.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total value of $1,080,342.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ventas in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp raised Ventas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Ventas from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.56.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $54.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.35, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.89. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.83 and a 1 year high of $61.09.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $919.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.94 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

