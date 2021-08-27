Oxbow Advisors LLC Has $4.88 Million Stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA)

Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 252,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Urstadt Biddle Properties worth $4,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1,064.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 85.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.62% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties stock opened at $18.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.13. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $19.97. The stock has a market cap of $754.48 million, a PE ratio of 72.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is 77.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

