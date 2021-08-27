Oxbow Advisors LLC Has $8.03 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 158,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,895 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $8,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 293.7% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 22,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 16,624 shares in the last quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $593,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 36,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 560.0% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 10,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 32,129 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPST stock opened at $50.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.72.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.