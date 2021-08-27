Oxbow Advisors LLC Purchases 34,195 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 181.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,195 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $2,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 18.4% during the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,923,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 90,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 8,480 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 207.7% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 14,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 9,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the second quarter worth about $3,099,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSY opened at $50.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.48. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a twelve month low of $50.45 and a twelve month high of $50.60.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

