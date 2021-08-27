Oxbow Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $9,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK opened at $76.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.14. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.71 and a 12-month high of $87.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $194.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 43.77%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.85.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Read More: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.