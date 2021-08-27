PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $315.65 Million

Equities analysts expect PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) to announce sales of $315.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $313.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $319.70 million. PacWest Bancorp reported sales of $289.58 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PacWest Bancorp.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 39.30% and a return on equity of 13.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PACW. Zacks Investment Research raised PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush dropped their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PacWest Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Shares of PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $41.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.73. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.62 and a 52 week high of $46.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $879,000. South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 82,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 30,239 shares in the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP grew its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 238.4% during the 1st quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 98,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 69,578 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 188.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 59,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 38,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,537,000. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

