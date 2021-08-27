Pakcoin (PAK) Price Hits $0.0077 on Exchanges

Pakcoin (CURRENCY:PAK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. One Pakcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pakcoin has a total market cap of $525,352.41 and $9,182.00 worth of Pakcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pakcoin has traded down 4.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000081 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 216.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000039 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pakcoin Profile

Pakcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Pakcoin’s total supply is 68,594,750 coins. The official website for Pakcoin is www.pakcoin.io . Pakcoin’s official Twitter account is @pakcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pakcoin is premier digital currency for Pakistan. It is based on Litecoin and is 1% premined. These premined coins will be used for development and airdrop to Pakistanis.(http://www.pakcoin.info/airdrop/) THE BENEFITS OF PAKCOIN – Nearly instant transactions with a nearly impossible risk of fraud due to the unbreakable security Cryptocurrencies have to offer Mine-able by everyone however 150,000 Pakistanis will receive 50 Pakcoins for free through airdrop Zero or very low processing fees when sending Pakcoins around the world FAIR MINING – 182 Million Pakcoins (PAK) will be created by people like you through a process called mining. 1% has been pre-mined; 75 Million of that will be divided between the first 150,000 Pakistanis. The remaining PAK will be used for further development of the coin, marketing and merchant services in Pakistan. INTEGRATION ASSISTANCE – Working on a web or software project and thinking about integrating Pakcoin? Developers are standing by to help. You may be eligible for a bounty reward, our way of thanking you. DOWNLOAD AND TRY – You can download the wallet software in our download page and then start claiming your 50 Free Pakcoins if you are a Pakistani Wallets: http://www.pakcoin.info/wallets/ “

Buying and Selling Pakcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pakcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pakcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pakcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

