Parnassus Investments CA Acquires 79,995 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 474,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,995 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA owned approximately 0.45% of Roper Technologies worth $223,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Roper Technologies by 62.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,992,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,207,092,000 after buying an additional 1,147,336 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,710,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,109,983,000 after acquiring an additional 386,659 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 973,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,485,000 after purchasing an additional 310,206 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 21,117.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 179,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,400,000 after purchasing an additional 178,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1,137.9% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 186,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,175,000 after buying an additional 171,326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $488.87 target price (down from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $489.73 price objective (down from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.29.

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total transaction of $92,158.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,528,451.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total transaction of $227,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,969,759.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ROP traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $476.66. 4,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,159. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $362.90 and a 52-week high of $499.21. The company has a market cap of $50.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $479.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 17.80%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.66%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.