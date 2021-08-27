Parnassus Investments CA Boosts Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 106.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,467,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 756,875 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA owned about 0.55% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $129,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 159.3% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of MKC traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,551. The company has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.26. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $82.03 and a 52-week high of $105.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

In related news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $251,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

