Parnassus Investments CA Has $1.31 Billion Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,145,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 541,757 shares during the period. CME Group makes up approximately 2.8% of Parnassus Investments CA’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Parnassus Investments CA’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,307,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in CME Group by 370.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 33.3% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

CME Group stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $198.95. The company had a trading volume of 34,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,271. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $209.33. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.89 and a fifty-two week high of $221.82.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. As a group, analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.57%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.15, for a total value of $432,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen M. Cronin sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.31, for a total transaction of $881,048.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,481 shares in the company, valued at $9,146,584.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,592 shares of company stock worth $2,838,219. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.57.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

