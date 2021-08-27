Parnassus Investments CA Sells 1,297,197 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Parnassus Investments CA lowered its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,116,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,297,197 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments CA’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $122,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 87.6% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 1,517.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon alerts:

FHN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Hovde Group raised shares of First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of First Horizon in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

In related news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $355,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Horizon stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.70. 67,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,781,678. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $19.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.27. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.49.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15. First Horizon had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 13.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.18%.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

Read More: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.