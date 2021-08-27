Parnassus Investments CA Sells 2,415,002 Shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Parnassus Investments CA trimmed its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,744,702 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,415,002 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments CA’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $203,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NUAN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Nuance Communications by 1.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,358 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in Nuance Communications by 0.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 915,610 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,957,000 after buying an additional 4,761 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nuance Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Nuance Communications by 79.2% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,437 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 6,381 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Nuance Communications by 80.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 215,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $11,884,040.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Diana L. Nole sold 20,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total transaction of $1,116,239.38. Insiders sold a total of 284,000 shares of company stock worth $15,594,680 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NUAN stock remained flat at $$55.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. 93,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,737,595. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of -423.15 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.79. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.56 and a twelve month high of $55.19.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $336.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.20 million. Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. Nuance Communications’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NUAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Nuance Communications, Inc is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The firm delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, and Other.

