Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) is Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE’s 4th Largest Position

Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,831,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 201,351 shares during the quarter. Patterson-UTI Energy comprises approximately 8.3% of Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE owned 3.09% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $57,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PTEN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,944,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $234,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801,254 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,016,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,421,000 after buying an additional 261,077 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,568,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,575,000 after buying an additional 617,069 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1,108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 4,178,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 3,832,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $27,845,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $7.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.51. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $11.27.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.76%. On average, research analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.69%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Patterson-UTI Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

