Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank. The Bank is primarily dedicated to providing quality, personalized financial, trust and investment services to individuals and small businesses. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.50.

PGC stock opened at $32.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $621.20 million, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.35. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 12-month low of $14.38 and a 12-month high of $34.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.75.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 19.48%. As a group, analysts predict that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

In related news, EVP Todd Poland acquired 1,000 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.31 per share, for a total transaction of $32,310.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $162,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $491,200. Company insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGC. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 576.5% in the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 596,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,512,000 after purchasing an additional 507,900 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 578,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,874,000 after buying an additional 117,619 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,692,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,267,000 after buying an additional 56,447 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income increased its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 206,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,421,000 after buying an additional 46,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 157,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,125,000 after buying an additional 39,947 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

