Pearson (LON:PSON) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pearson (LON:PSON) to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have GBX 960 ($12.54) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 840 ($10.97).

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PSON. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 637 ($8.32) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 740 ($9.67) to GBX 775 ($10.13) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pearson presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 714.17 ($9.33).

LON PSON opened at GBX 769.80 ($10.06) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.82 billion and a PE ratio of 20.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 815.62. Pearson has a 12-month low of GBX 478.90 ($6.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 909 ($11.88).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a GBX 6.30 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.53%.

About Pearson

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

