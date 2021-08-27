Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Announces Earnings Results

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.60), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.64 million. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:PTON traded down $9.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 741,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,504,583. Peloton Interactive has a 1 year low of $68.06 and a 1 year high of $171.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.13 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PTON shares. UBS Group raised shares of Peloton Interactive to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.81.

In other Peloton Interactive news, COO Thomas Cortese sold 154,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total value of $19,183,507.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 154,795 shares in the company, valued at $19,234,826.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $3,188,879.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 29,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,335,194.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 764,084 shares of company stock valued at $89,633,343. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

