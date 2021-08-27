Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.60 EPS

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.64 million. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON traded down $10.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.85. 701,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,504,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.54. Peloton Interactive has a one year low of $68.06 and a one year high of $171.09. The stock has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.13 and a beta of 0.67.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $124.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.81.

In other Peloton Interactive news, COO Thomas Cortese sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.23, for a total value of $4,289,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,333,485.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $3,188,879.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 29,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,335,194.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 764,084 shares of company stock worth $89,633,343. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

