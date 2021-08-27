Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) PT Lowered to $130.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its target price trimmed by Truist Securities from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Peloton Interactive has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $139.22.

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $114.09 on Tuesday. Peloton Interactive has a one year low of $68.06 and a one year high of $171.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.02 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.74.

In related news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total value of $1,172,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $54,609.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 764,084 shares of company stock valued at $89,633,343 in the last three months. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 243,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,865,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 218.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 9,757 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,011,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,730,000 after purchasing an additional 570,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

