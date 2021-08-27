Penobscot Wealth Management Buys Shares of 174,943 iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Penobscot Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 174,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,104,000. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF comprises 3.9% of Penobscot Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ICLN. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3,933.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 58.8% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 81.3% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,300,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,475,555. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.90. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $15.33 and a 12 month high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

