Penobscot Wealth Management Purchases New Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Penobscot Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 127.7% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $52,000.

NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 642,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,784. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $114.91 and a twelve month high of $118.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.40.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

