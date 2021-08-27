Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,091,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,551 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $157,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 23.6% in the second quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 39.6% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 341,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,751,000 after purchasing an additional 96,700 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter valued at $1,170,000. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 7.9% in the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 59,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. 33.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Roger S. Penske sold 20,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $1,750,373.30. 44.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on PAG shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penske Automotive Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Shares of NYSE:PAG traded up $1.07 on Friday, hitting $87.91. The company had a trading volume of 4,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.94. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.58 and a 52-week high of $93.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.57.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.42. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 3.94%. On average, research analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.11%.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

