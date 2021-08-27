PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in PepsiCo by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 106,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,784,000 after purchasing an additional 6,104 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,979,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,305,000 after acquiring an additional 89,635 shares in the last quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 12,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $155.11. 115,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,058,076. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $159.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $214.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.18.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

PEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.58.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

