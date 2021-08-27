Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.380-$0.390 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.380. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Perdoceo Education also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.580-$1.640 EPS.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.
Shares of PRDO opened at $10.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.00 million, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.22. Perdoceo Education has a 1-year low of $10.55 and a 1-year high of $14.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.78.
Perdoceo Education Company Profile
Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.
