Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Petco Health and Wellness is a fully-integrated health and wellness company for pets. They offer premium products, services and veterinary care. “

WOOF has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Petco Health and Wellness has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $21.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.83. Petco Health and Wellness has a twelve month low of $17.86 and a twelve month high of $31.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.52.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 22,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $509,520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,554,022,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,809,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,179 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 169.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,966,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120,200 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,214,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,453,000 after acquiring an additional 217,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,274,000. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

