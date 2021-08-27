Petroteq Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) Short Interest Up 3,679.7% in August

Petroteq Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 502,700 shares, an increase of 3,679.7% from the July 29th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,228,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PQEFF opened at $0.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.26 million, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Petroteq Energy has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.14.

Petroteq Energy Company Profile

Petroteq Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil sands mining and oil extraction operations in the United States. The company mines and extracts oil from tar sands. It holds rights to mine, extract, and produce oil and associated hydrocarbons and minerals from oil sands containing heavy oil and bitumen under mineral leases covering approximately 2,541.76 acres in the Asphalt Ridge area of Utah, including 1,229.82 acres held under the TMC Mineral Lease and an additional 833.03 and 478.91 acres, respectively, held under the State of Utah's School and Institutional Trust Land Administration Leases.

