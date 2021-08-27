Petroteq Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) Short Interest Up 3,679.7% in August

Petroteq Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 502,700 shares, an increase of 3,679.7% from the July 29th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,228,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
PQEFF opened at $0.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.26 million, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Petroteq Energy has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.14.
Petroteq Energy Company Profile
