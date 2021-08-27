Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Kathy Turgeon Sells 1,800 Shares

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Kathy Turgeon sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.20, for a total transaction of C$11,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$732,988.80.

Kathy Turgeon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

On Thursday, July 15th, Kathy Turgeon sold 6,586 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.23, for a total transaction of C$47,601.63.

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock opened at C$6.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$7.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.00, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.43. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 1 year low of C$2.32 and a 1 year high of C$8.94.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PEY. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.02.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.