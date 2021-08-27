PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases 323 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,770 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Potomac Partners LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1.6% in the second quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 23,400 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Microsoft by 3.7% in the second quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 35,150 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,015,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 79,261 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $21,472,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 3.4% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 28,390 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,691,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at about $339,000. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Wedbush raised their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.39.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $299.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $196.25 and a 12 month high of $305.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.09. The company has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.