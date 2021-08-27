Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Position Reduced by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in Pfizer by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 8,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 30,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Pfizer by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 22,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $46.92. The stock had a trading volume of 982,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,147,652. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $51.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.62.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

