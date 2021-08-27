Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $20.00. The stock had previously closed at $13.57, but opened at $14.25. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. Photronics shares last traded at $13.99, with a volume of 3,085 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

In related news, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 5,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total transaction of $65,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 4,500 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 98,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,500 shares of company stock worth $245,130. 3.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Photronics by 2.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 43,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 141,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $879.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.21.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $170.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.33 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 5.78%. Photronics’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

