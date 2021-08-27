Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $20.00. The stock had previously closed at $13.57, but opened at $14.25. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. Photronics shares last traded at $13.99, with a volume of 3,085 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.
In related news, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 5,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total transaction of $65,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 4,500 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 98,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,500 shares of company stock worth $245,130. 3.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
The firm has a market capitalization of $879.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.21.
Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $170.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.33 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 5.78%. Photronics’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Photronics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLAB)
Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.
