Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $16.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.96% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Photronics is a leading worldwide manufacturer of photomasks. Photomasks are high precision quartz plates that contain microscopic images of electronic circuits. A key element in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays, photomasks are used to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of flat panel displays and, to a lesser extent, other types of electrical and optical components. They are produced in accordance with product designs provided by customers at strategically located manufacturing facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. “

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Photronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Photronics stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.42. The stock had a trading volume of 738,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market cap of $893.74 million, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.23. Photronics has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $14.70.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $170.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.33 million. Photronics had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Photronics will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Photronics news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 4,500 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,306. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 4,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total value of $51,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 117,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,824.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $266,130. Insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLAB. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Photronics in the second quarter worth about $17,843,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Photronics in the second quarter worth about $7,384,000. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Photronics by 582.4% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 523,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,700,000 after acquiring an additional 446,702 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Photronics by 96.7% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 809,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,412,000 after acquiring an additional 398,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Photronics in the first quarter worth about $4,793,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

