PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) Short Interest Update

PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 188.9% from the July 29th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 26.0 days.

PHXHF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on PHX Energy Services from C$5.75 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on PHX Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get PHX Energy Services alerts:

OTCMKTS:PHXHF opened at $3.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.37. PHX Energy Services has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $3.68.

PHX Energy Services Corp. engages in the provision of horizontal and directional technology and drilling services. The firm also offers electronic drilling recorder technology and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.