Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.12% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. is an integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, ownership, management and development of commercial real estate properties. That includes properties that are under construction, newly constructed, or have operating histories. The Company is primarily focused on high-quality Class A office buildings located in major U.S. markets and leased primarily to high-credit quality tenants. Major markets include: Washington, D.C., greater Los Angeles, the New York metropolitan area, Boston and Chicago. Piedmont conducts business primarily through Piedmont Operating Partnership, LP; a Delaware limited partnership, as well as performing the management of its buildings through two wholly-owned subsidiaries, Piedmont Government Services, LLC and Piedmont Office Management, LLC. Piedmont OP owns a majority of its properties directly and a limited number through joint ventures with real estate limited partnerships with other third parties. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NYSE PDM opened at $17.68 on Friday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $11.26 and a 1 year high of $20.35. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.12 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 2.68%. On average, analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bbva USA bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 73.77% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

