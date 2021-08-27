Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Lowered to “D” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinduoduo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. decreased their price target on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Pinduoduo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Pinduoduo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinduoduo presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $162.07.

Shares of Pinduoduo stock opened at $95.86 on Wednesday. Pinduoduo has a 52 week low of $69.89 and a 52 week high of $212.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.95. The firm has a market cap of $118.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.54 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $3.07. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $23.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.53 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Pinduoduo will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDD. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,416,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,773,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,462,000 after acquiring an additional 154,829 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 771,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,902,000 after acquiring an additional 342,069 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 102,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,669,000 after acquiring an additional 30,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,459,000. Institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

